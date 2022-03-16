As part of a Bible study group that I lead, we have been watching “The Chosen.” If you don’t know what it is, I suggest you look it up. It is amazing! It tells the story of the New Testament in a way that you can relate to the characters.
In the last episode, Peter was overwhelmed by tax debt. He faced losing his home and being thrown into prison by the Romans. Before heading out to fish all night in a last-ditch effort to pay off some of the tax, his wife looked at him as asked, “Where is your faith?” He replied that “faith wasn’t able to save him right now.” It was such a strong scene.
How many times have we been so caught up in our problems that we are trying so hard to fix them ourselves? His wife was in the right place — she was focused on God. She knew that God would help if only He would ask. I feel sometimes we think we are entitled to God’s help without asking for it. In reality, God needs us to slow down, take time, rest in him, and ask earnestly for his assistance.
In the next scene, we see Peter out on the boat throwing in net after net and pulling back nothing. He started yelling at how God brought his people out of slavery only to abandon him now. He was so mad at God. His friends show up to help and still catch nothing.
The next morning, he is resigned to his fate. He pulls back to shore and there is Jesus teaching a group of people. Peter, again, wants nothing to do with him. At this point, he doesn’t even realize that this man is JESUS, the Messiah, the King of the world. Jesus pleads with him to give him just a moment of his time. In that moment, Jesus performs his miracle, he fills the nets that had remained empty all night with fish from the shoreline. Peter realizes he just witnessed the impossible and so did all the others around him.
In one moment, God can perform the impossible in our lives. Whatever mountain seems unmovable, whatever ocean seems unpartable, whatever marriage seems unfixable, whatever sickness seems incurable, whatever financial situation seems unachievable, whatever relationship seems irreconcilable, and whatever else we might be facing, God can change it in one split second. He needs you to have faith. He needs you to stop trying to do it yourself. Stop trying to fix it. Breathe. Rest. Ask him for his help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.