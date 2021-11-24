Editor’s Note: The following is an installment of a regular series of columns provided by Opposing Abuse with Services, Information, and Shelter (OASIS, Inc.). Founded in 1978, OASIS, Inc. is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery counties. This submission was provided through OASIS by a supporter and Avery County local resident. For more information on OASIS, Inc., click to https://oasisinc.org or call the 24/7 Crisis Line at (828) 504-0911.
I don’t know about you, but for almost everything that has ever come up in my life, I called my Mama. I called her when I didn’t know what to substitute for sour cream (usually mayonnaise), I called her when someone hurt my feelings, and I called her when I needed someone to hoot-n-holler like Publishers Clearing House just showed up when anything even remotely good happened in my life.
But when my husband told me what a miserable wife I was (among other things), I couldn’t call Mama. When he cussed me out and slammed the doors so hard they broke, I couldn’t call Mama. To be fair, I certainly could have, and the next thing I knew my Daddy and other kinfolk would have been at my door fully armed and ready to haul my behind out and most likely put him in the ground. I wasn’t ready for that, and I wasn’t ready for a lot of the things I was afraid she would say, and so I didn’t call my Mama.
But who do you call when you can’t call your Mama? Maybe your Mama isn’t around or isn’t in a place to be helpful; maybe you’re like me and you just aren’t ready for your Mama to know what’s going on. Some people call friends or other family members, some call their faith leaders. If you aren’t sure who to call, OASIS is always a good bet.
OASIS has folks ready 24/7 to answer your call. Advocates are trained to respond to any situation related to domestic violence or sexual assault. They are there to listen without judgement, to answer your questions, and to offer support. Staff can also help with safety planning over the phone if you’re in a situation that you can’t or aren’t ready to leave.
After the phone call, OASIS can help with many other services. They can help with medical and legal responses, financial assistance, referrals to local agencies, counseling services, etc. Then, when you’re ready, they can help you leave and get to a safe place if that’s what you decide.
So if you are struggling with an abusive relationship or have experienced sexual violence and you need someone to call, try OASIS. They may not be able to fill your Mama’s shoes, but they will be there when you need them.
