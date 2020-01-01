I don’t know how many of my readers follow my Facebook, but my Christmas was an emotional roller coaster.
My 13-year-old daughter spent four days in the hospital with a bleeding ovarian cyst. It took the doctors over a month to find the bleed. It was only when God took over that the bleeding stopped and she started to improve.
My pastor spoke in church last Sunday about the situation. He was there the night that everything looked the bleakest. You see, Faith, my daughter, almost lost her life in the experience. The doctors couldn’t find the bleed. They thought it was in her GI tract and planned GI surgery. The GI surgeon came out of that surgery and told us they didn’t find anything and I broke down. My pastor didn’t tell me that night that it seemed to him that the doctors had exhausted everything they knew to do and all we had left was God. He told me I had to be the rock for Faith. I had to be the strongest I have ever been in my life because that is what she needed.
They called me back to the recovery room and my pastor demanded to go with me. We got back there and Faith was surrounded by frantic doctors. They could not wake her up. Her heart rate dropped and they called for a crash cart. My preacher stood there with one hand on her silently praying. He looked at me and told me not to shed a tear, that I had to be the rock. I later learned that he was praying for God to have mercy on His precious child. I watched the doctors twice inject medicine to start her heart. My baby almost died in front of my eyes.
The doctors that night were frantic to find the bleed so that they could fix it. The next morning the bleed stopped on its own. There is no other explanation other than the Great Physician took control. The God of the Universe had mercy on His precious child that night. The next day, my pastor texted me “God is greatly moved by our love and faith in Him.” That was displayed at the moment I truly thought she was dying and my love and faith in Him was the only hope I had.
”Now the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ Jesus, will personally restore, establish, strengthen, and support you after you have suffered a little.” (1 Peter 5:10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.