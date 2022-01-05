As Faith and I traveled to the mountains to see family for Christmas, we found ourselves doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Cornerstone Christian Store. For such a big city, Wilmington has no Christian bookstores, so I was a little excited to feel a little comfort of being home.
As we walked around the store, Faith picked up a student bible. She asked if I would be willing to buy her a bible for Christmas. How could I refuse? She then stated that her plan for the coming year was to start her day reading and making a list of her favorite verses.
As I started preparing to write this article, I thought back to when I was 15. I wasn’t a “bad” kid, but my priorities were definitely not in the same place that I see in my 15-year-old. God wasn’t a priority in my life at the time. My plan for a new year would not have included reading and making a list of my favorite verses. I’m proud of her. She pushes me to be a better version of myself. She lives up to the name she was given on a daily basis.
With that being said, what can push us all? Where do your priorities lie? Is starting the new year with God a priority for you? What would getting to know Him in a deeper manner do for your life? Can you pull out a list of your favorite verses to help you when you need it this year?
Here is a small plan to help us make God a priority in the coming year:
- Spending time in the Word each morning can help you to set your intentions for the day and align your plans with God’s. With a busy schedule, your mornings may feel chaotic as you rush out the door. However, starting your day by spending time with the Lord, whether it is just for five minutes or an hour, can fuel you for the day. If you struggle to take this time in the morning, consider following a Bible reading plan, as it can help to give you a goal to work toward.
- As Christians, it is important to be in fellowship with other believers. Not only will this help you to stay committed to the Lord, but it will also provide a support system when you go through hard times. In addition, being part of a Christian community can allow you to learn more about God and what it means to love others.
We all know how exhausting a long day at school or work can be. As you strive to keep up with your life, extracurricular activities and maintain your relationships, it can be easy to feel worn out. For this reason, it is so important that we recharge by spending time with God. Matthew 11:28 says,
- At times when we feel stressed, we can turn to God, and He will provide us with the strength to continue.
Going into this new year, I encourage you to incorporate small plan into your life. Making God a priority will bring you peace and serenity. You will develop a closer relationship with the One who loves you the most. I thank my little 15-year-old for bringing it to my attention that my priority needs to be realigned for the new year.
