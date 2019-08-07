You know, I’ve always had a major problem with David. David did some terrible things throughout his life. He committed adultery and had the husband killed to cover his sin. But then was still described as a man after God’s own heart. God loved David and showed favor to him. God called David to kingship from the time he was a small boy. God used the lineage of David to produce Jesus. Still, David sinned. So, I started asking myself, what can we learn from that?
With David, we get to see all facets of his life. We get to see what he did, what people thought of him, and his inner thoughts. Through the Psalms, we get to see a side of David that no other character in the Bible lends us. We get to see his struggles and inner turmoil. David did the one thing God has asked each of us to do: he fully trusted God with his life and his whole heart. His actions were often undesirable, but his heart was right.
What’s God calling you to do? Is He calling you to step out in faith to do the impossible? Nothing can be as impossible as a small shepherd boy defeating a giant with a slingshot. You have to fully trust God. God knows our hearts. He understands that we are broken humans. David was a broken human who made some horrible choices with his life. But God saw his heart. God sees our pains and loves us through them.
David was an unlikely shepherd called by God to greatness. He was a broken vessel who fully trusted God to use him. What’s God trying to do in your life? Do you trust Him to use you?
”Trust in Him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts before Him. God is our refuge.” (Psalm 62:8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.