I was sitting in church last Sunday. The sermon topic was “truth.” The question was raised as to what is truth and what is not? Our children get bombarded with “truths” much more than we did. There is TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and many other social mediums that I may be too old to know about. How do we teach them what is truth and what is not? How do we keep the untruths from obscuring the TRUTH? The scripture says in John 14:6, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” Therefore, how do we teach them spiritual truth and how to examine all other “truth” through the lens of Jesus?
I read an article on teaching your children spiritual truth written by a pastor named Phillip Johnson. He suggested these guidelines for teaching truth:
- Don’t hold back having difficult conversations thinking a child isn’t ready. The world is going to be throwing false truths faster than we can swat them away from our children. A child needs to be equipped with biblical truth so that they can examine the world and filter out false doctrines.
- For example, you might tell a child that they should to “invite Jesus into their heart.” Without knowledge of which to base this imagery, a small child might be left thinking of a valentine-shaped organ with a door. It would be much easier to explain faith as a complete trust and surrender to a God who loves them just like a parent. That is providing them with a truth in which they can relate.
- Our children are bombarded with make-believe. Television, superheroes, fantasy toys and social media are all unprecedentedly popular. With so many false characters being introduced, they may tend to see spiritual characters as fantasy as well. Or they may blur fantasy characters with real characters. Clearly define the lines.
- Parents have to be equipped to have real conversations and to make time to have those conversations. There are things that happen in our children’s lives that we need to know about to be able to combat untruths.
- Let them know that nothing can happen that is too bad that they can’t confide in you.
- I personally have two wonderful girls and an awesome granddaughter. My youngest is now a great teenager but she was a handful through middle school. She would get in trouble, get punished, serve her consequence and then turn around and do the exact same action again. It seemed to be a continual cycle for about two years. I’m now watching the same scenario play out with a friend and his middle school son. The lesson has to be told, shown and repeated until it clicks. Teaching our children truth is a never-ending, non-stop duty. It has tremendous privilege and great joy. You are your child’s spiritual guide. Don’t back away from the role. Don’t allow yourself to be intimidated or frustrated into abdicating your responsibility. It is the best thing about being a parent. They will recognize the love of Christ in your love for them.
”These words, which I am commanding you with today, shall be on your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your sons (and daughters) and shall talk of them when you sit in your house and when you walk by the way and when you lie down and when you rise up,” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).
