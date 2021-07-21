I had a friend who posted a story about this. She said she was in a store and the woman at the counter was asking everyone if they knew God’s will for their life. Most people did not have an answer. My friend felt God prompting her to tell the lady that God’s will is his word. The woman was surprised to get an answer. She said she had asked everyone, and no one could respond. Hearing this story made me start to examine my own life.
My life has changed so much in the last year. I live in a more fast-paced environment now than I did before. I find it hard to slow down and just spend time with God even though I know that is his will. I decided, in response to this story, to devote a morning alone with God and his word. I went to a local park in which the scenery around me was the beautiful Brunswick River. God’s creatures and his beauty surrounded me. I pulled out my bible and just spent time getting to know him. I realized several things in this moment.
1. God is present in his creation. “For His invisible attributes, that is, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen since the creation of the world, being understand through what He has made. As a result, people are without excuse.” – Romans 1:20. God is present in his creation. I watched alligators swim through the beautiful Brunswick River. I watched the sun reflect on the water. I watched birds bask in the sunlight. God’s presence was there among it all.
2. God’s word is alive. The gospel of John begins with “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning and all things were created through Him, and apart from Him not one thing was created that has been created.” The gospel of John is about Jesus Christ. It’s about the good news and the saving grace he offers. If God’s will is the word, this clearly tells us who the word is. It also states that the creation that holds God’s presence is created through Jesus and without Him, nothing could have been created. God’s will is for us to know Christ and develop a personal relationship with him.
3. God wants us to share with others. “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to the whole creation.” – Mark 16:15. While I was spending my time alone with God, a woman came up to me. She said that someone told her she could see alligators at the park. I pointed several out that I had been watching. I offered her a seat beside of me and struck up a conversation. She was new to the area and was yet to find a church. I sent her our church website and invited her. She left to go take pictures of alligators. As she was leaving, she showed me the pictures she had taken of God’s beautiful creation and told me she would see me at church. You see, “our preaching” doesn’t have to be bold or take us out of our comfort zone. A simple conversation and invitation spreads the gospel. She had already met God in that moment. He was visible through the alligators that brought her to the park.
If you have ever wondered what God’s will for your life is, set some time aside to go see the creation and find the Savior who it was created through. I’m sure your time will be something you want to share with those around you.
