Saint Francis of Assisi said, “Preach the Gospel to everyone and use words if necessary.” What a profound statement! I believe he was saying that a living example of the Gospel is more effective than words. Some people may argue with you about doctrine or the interpretation of Scripture, but unless they believe you’re a liar, they can’t argue with your testimony.
In John 10:37-38, Jesus said: “If I am not doing my Father’s works, don’t believe Me. But if I am doing them and you don’t believe Me, believe the works. This way you will know and understand that the Father is in Me and I in the Father.”
The power of your testimony is more powerful than any words that you can speak. The way that you live your life allows others to see Christ in you. It the loudest words you can speak. It makes unbelievers wonder what makes you special. It gives doubters hope that Christ will hold them up as well. It gives fellow believers strength in seeing the body of Christ working.
So, what does it mean to live your testimony through your life? I believe the Bible gives us the blueprint below.
1) Step out publicly. 2) Step up proudly and confidently. 3) Step forward fruitfully. Walk in the Spirit and produce the fruit He has given — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
- We live in love so others will know that we are His disciples. (John 13:35)
- We live in joy because our hope is in Jesus. (1 Thess. 2:19)
- We live in peace because by Jesus we have been reconciled to God. (Rom. 5:1)
- We live in patience knowing that Jesus is in control and it’s all in His time. (Rom. 15:4; 2 Thess. 3:5)
- We live in kindness because of the kind mercy and grace we have been given. (Eph. 2:7)
- We live in goodness because Jesus showed us how to do good and love others. (Rom. 15:14)
- We live in faithfulness to God because God is faithful to us. (1 Cor. 1:9; 10:13; 2 Thess. 3:3)
- We live in gentleness knowing that a soft word of hope is better received than a harsh admonition. (1 Pet. 3:15; Rom. 15:4; Phil. 4:5)
- We live in self-control knowing that the world would like to silence our witness, and the world would like to destroy our testimony.
- We are overcomers in Christ. (Rom. 12:21)
- We are capable of controlling our responses to oppression. (Col. 3:12)
- We are able to stand strong (1 Cor. 16:13) and to
- testify boldly (Eph. 6:20).
What has God done for you lately? Step out and let His light shine in your life!
