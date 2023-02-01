”Jesus stopped, called them, and said “What do you want me to do for you?” (Matthew 20:32)
Think about this question for a minute. What do you want Jesus to do for you? We all have a struggle. Everyone reading this probably has something pressing on their heart right now. What do you want Jesus to do for you?
Now let me tell you how Jesus asked me this question and how I answered. Four years ago, my world crashed. My marriage ended, I was left with my house and my children and had to start life over. I wiped out my friends. I didn’t want anyone left from my old life because I didn’t trust. I lost the ability to trust anyone at all. But then Jesus stepped in, though it wasn’t immediate. Lamentations 3:25 tells us that, “The Lord is good to those who wait for him. To those who put their hope in him.”
At that point, God was the only thing I had left other than my kids. I pushed away every other person in my life and was very selective about who got in. I started trying to make sense of things. I started trying to “fix” things. I started trying to manipulate life to go my way. I hurt the only people that I would let in because I started trying to do it myself instead of wait on God. I was broken completely.
Psalm 34:18 tells us that, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted; he saves those crushed in spirit.” At that point, I needed saving, probably more from myself than anything else.
Jesus started His pursuit on my life. He started asking me the question. I didn’t know the answer. Sure, a new house, a vacation, maybe a million dollars. But His answer was different. His pursuit involved ministry. But when you are pursued, you question, “why?” Why me? Why now? What do I have to offer? You get the Jonah mentality, and want to run as far as you can from anything that God wants you to do. So I ran.
My friends now can tell you what a runner I am. I still run from them. The good ones won’t let me anymore. God led me to a new church, immersed me into campus ministry both on a high school’s campus and ETSU, presented me with a new Christian culture completely different than what I had grown up and completely alive. I had known God my whole life but I didn’t truly know God until He became my friend. He became the cornerstone of my life. He became my desire.
Philippians 2:13 says, “For it is God who is working in you, enabling you both to desire and to work out His good purpose.” I started to embrace this new life. Now I still messed up. We all do. We are sinners. We still have a fight for control. But we need to remember who deserves the control of our life. If we give the control to God, He promises everything else will fall in place.
We have that promise in Matthew 6:33:34: ”But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be provided for you. Therefore don’t worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
Let me tell you where He has led me since I have sought Him. I have had the opportunity to allow him speak through me in New York City. I prayed with a man and the words coming from my mouth were not my own. I was quoting scripture I didn’t know. I got to see the man accept Christ in the streets of Harlem. I sat in the chapel at Duke University and heard God speak to me. It’s the only time I think I have heard His audible voice. I flew to Haiti, the poorest country in the world which was inundated by Santeria, the pagan practice of voodoo. I got to see God working in the people of that country in ways that words can’t convey. They have nothing. They sleep on cedar blocks, but they have hope. They have hope that God will restore and he promises that He will.
God has used the ministry in which I traveled with there to build an orphanage, a widows ministry, clinics and, most recently, a school, giving the people hope that greater things are in store.
Romans 5:5 tells us that “This hope will not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” I have shared how God pursued me in order to be able to tell you how God can and will pursue each of you if your heart is ready.
Remember the question? “What do you want me to do for you?” Jesus asked this question twice in scripture. Both are found in Matthew 20 and also in the other gospels.
In the first instance, James and John solicit their mother to ask Jesus if they could sit beside him, on his left and right, in Heaven. Jesus’s answer is no. That was not His to be able to give. It was not the will of the Father.
In the very next story in Matthew, we see two blind men sitting beside the road, begging. They hear commotion and ask the crowd what is going on. They were told that Jesus was walking by. They start crying out as loud as they can for Jesus to have mercy on them. The crowd tells them to be quiet. That makes the call out louder. Jesus heard the men and stopped. Stopped walking. I would assume He looked around and found the cries. He turned toward them, called out and asked, “What do you want me to do for you?” The men asked for Him to open their eyes.
To me, there is a lot in that statement. They were physically blind and they knew they were talking to the Messiah at that point because they refer to Him as the “Son of David.” There is no doubt they had faith that Jesus could restore them. He touched their eyes and they were opened, opened physically, opened spiritually. We know this because they got up and followed Jesus.
Why did the first question get a “no” and the second one get an overwhelming “yes?” Because the second lined up with God’s will. The first was a selfish request for power. The second was a request out of faith. We find faith by not only believing what Jesus says, but by trusting in His will for our lives. Once we see Jesus, the impossible things, things like quoting scripture, starting a thriving school in a third world country, hearing God’s voice in a chapel at Duke University, become as natural as breathing.
So again, I ask the question: “What can Jesus do for you?” Let Him open your eyes. Let your desires align with His desires. “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,” (Matthew 6:21). Jesus is about helping people see. See the desires of the Spirit. The desire and love God has to offer.
If Jesus can do something for you, allow that to open your eyes like He did for the beggar. Get up and follow Him and let Him take you places you can only imagine. “But those who trust in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not faint,” (Isaiah 40:31).
