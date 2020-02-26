In France, supposedly in the year 1805, a year after Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) first came to power, a young Frenchman was scheduled to be executed. About that same time, the man’s mother happened to read Hebrews 4:16, which says ”boldly approach the throne to find mercy.” Then, she somehow got an audience with Napoleon, and boldly pleaded that her son be pardoned. Napoleon appeared sympathetic, but explained that this was her son’s second major offense, and that standard French justice called for the death penalty.
The woman said, “I am not asking for justice; I am asking for mercy.” Napoleon flared up a bit and said, “But he does not deserve mercy.” The mother said, “Yes sir, I know. It would not be mercy if he deserved it, and your mercy is all I am asking for.” The woman’s logic apparently impressed Napoleon, and he pardoned her son. Napoleon’s mercy was a gift.
The Good News for us is that God’s mercy works the same way. God’s mercy took the justice we deserved and the punishment we deserved completely off the table, and he pardoned our sins. We ARE forgiven. And Ephesians 2:4, 8 sums it up. It says, ”God is full of mercy, and it was a gift from God that we have been forgiven and saved.” A Gift. All thanks be to God.
