The great English author C.S. Lewis (1898-1963) wrote over 30 books and said he never wrote one in which he did not quote George MacDonald (1824-1905). Lewis considered MacDonald his master and said he hardly knew any other writer who seemed more Christ-like. In his own autobiography, Lewis described how MacDonald’s writings prompted Lewis’s conversion from skepticism to Christianity.
George MacDonald was born in Scotland and later went to the University of Aberdeen. But he dropped out of Aberdeen, reportedly because he had spent all his money in bars and brothels. He went through some gloom and depression, but he rebounded, decided his calling was the ministry, and graduated from divinity school when he was 26. He especially liked and believed 1 Timothy 4, “we believe in the living God, who is the Savior of all people.”
MacDonald took a church in 1851, but the elders took a dislike to his preaching. They barely tolerated him when he preached that “all men and women are children of God simply through being born, not because of any special conversion or personal merit.” When MacDonald used 1 Timothy 4 as support to preach that “even heathens would one day be saved,” the elders became severely upset and fired him. That made him unemployable, and he was compelled to become a writer to spread the message of “God’s eternal love.” He said “Our sins put us on a road away from that loving God, but whether we realize it or not, because of God’s forgiveness, we all are on a road leading back to him, and the Bible makes up the signposts along that road.”
Our main job is to follow the signposts. And as George MacDonald reminded Christians long ago, eternity has already begun, and we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
