Colossians 2:13-14 tells us ”we broke God’s laws, and we owed a debt, but God in Heaven took that debt, nailed it to the cross, and forgave us of all our sins.” It would be difficult to be more inclusive than that. God in Heaven has forgiven us, but how about the others in heaven; have they forgiven us? Are they even aware of us and the terrible things we’ve done?
Part of Hebrews 12:1 says, ”...we are surrounded by a huge cloud of witnesses.” Christian theologians say that “cloud of witnesses verse refers to those in heaven; they’re watching us, and they’re pulling for us as we try to live our lives of faith. They have none of our earthly limitations, and they know what we are doing.” So, they are aware of us, and they know exactly what we’ve been up to. But have they forgiven us?
In late 2012, after my wife Lynn died in the 49th year of our married life, I was doubting and wondering if she had forgiven me for the wicked things I never quite got around to telling her about. Rev. Charles Stanley, the famous Baptist, has said that, “in heaven, even our secret sins vanish;” they disappear.
Rev. Stanley’s quote was reassuring, but I needed to hear more than that. Then our pastor at the time assured me that Lynn had forgiven me. The pastor explained that, “heaven would not be heaven if those up there were fretting and resenting the things we’ve done.”
Some of the Biblical support for what he told me comes from James 6:14-15 and Revelation 21:4 which say, ”if they forgive the sins of others, God in heaven will forgive them, and there will be no sorrow, crying, or pain in heaven.” So, by God’s Word, and through the process of getting into heaven, those who are there have already forgiven us. And it is a gift, very much like the gift of God’s forgiveness. All thanks be to God.
