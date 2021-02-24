The Great Fire of Rome happened in July of 64 AD. It burned for nine days and destroyed two-thirds of the city. Emperor Nero blamed the fire on the Christians, which resulted in intermittent persecutions of the Christians for 250 years.
But then, in the year 313, co-emperors Constantine the Great (272-337) and Licinius issued the Edict of Milan, which established religious toleration and stopped the persecutions. Later, Constantine became the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity, a turning point for Christian history.
Part of his personal motto was, “One God, one Lord, one faith, one church,” but he came to realize there were great divisions in the “one church.” So, in 325 AD, to settle the differences, he convened the First Council of Nicaea and told the estimated 300 Christian bishops and deacons they “had to come to agreement on what they believed because division in the church was worse than war.” The Council responded by establishing the Nicene Creed, which is a longer and more detailed version of the Apostle’s Creed. Both of which are now in the PC(USA) Book of Confessions, an affirmation of faith and proclamation of belief.
However, Constantine himself had issues with Christian baptism and God’s forgiveness. He and many others believed baptism gave God’s forgiveness for only those sins previously committed and that sins committed after baptism would never be forgiven. So, he thought the ideal time to be baptized was on his deathbed, when there would be very few sins left over to worry about. His timing was great, and he was baptized as he lay dying. But 100 years later, due to better understanding of Colossians 2:13-14 (”God nailed our debts to the cross and forgave all our sins”), baptism was considered a Christian sacrament that provided forgiveness for all past, present, and future sins. All thanks be to God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.