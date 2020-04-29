One day long ago, my wife and I were trying to show our 2- or 3-year-old daughter the proper way to do something, but after a minute or two, our daughter put a stop to the lesson, saying, “I do it myself; I do it my way.”
You parents have heard those same kind of words. It was only a year or so later that Frank Sinatra released that famous song, “My Way.” “I did it my way.” Now, 50 years later, that song is the most frequently one played at funeral services in the United Kingdom, and those words, “I did it my way,” are carved on thousands of headstones all over the world.
But the Bible warns us against doing things “our way;” it tells many stories of disaster about those who did, all the way back to Adam and Eve. And the Message Version of Proverbs 14:12 tells us, ”There is a way of life, our way, that looks harmless enough, but it leads straight to hell.” The Presbyterian theologian Charles Spurgeon amplified that verse and said, “Our way is the way of self-indulgence, pride, unbelief, and rebellion against God; free will has carried many a soul to hell, but not a one to heaven.”
In The Screwtape Letters by CS Lewis, Screwtape is a senior demon who works directly for the Devil, and Screwtape writes that “One of the best ways to separate us humans from God is to get us to believe that ‘time is our own,’ which leads us to doing things ‘our way,’ which leads us to the Devil’s way, which leads straight to hell.” — just like the Proverbs say. So when it comes our turn, which would we rather have on our headstone: “I did it my way,” or “I tried to do it God’s way?”
An uplifting surprise to me was to find out that Sinatra hated that song “My Way.” He did not write it and he thought it was self-centered and self-serving. His headstone says, “The Best is Yet To Come,” which sounds like Sinatra tried to do things God’s way.
2 Corinthians 5:21 and Galatians 6:8 tell us, God put the blame for all our sins on Jesus, so we are forgiven, and if we try to live God’s way, and please the Holy Spirit, we will have eternal life. All thanks be to God.
