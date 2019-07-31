“Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me!”
What a great hymn. But why would God save a wretch like me? John Newton, the author of that hymn, may have asked that question. He spent many years believing he was a wretch.
He started going to sea when he was 11 years old. He was forced into the Royal Navy as a teenager where he behaved very poorly, and considered suicide. He was discharged to a slave ship, and served in the slave trade for several years.
He wrote about it, saying “I was an infidel; I made it my study to tempt and seduce others; I was corrupt and immoral, and thought my sins were too great to be forgiven.”
But God saved him; he became a priest, and wrote almost 300 hymns. But why would God save a wretch like John Newton, and a wretch like me? A Christian writer named Sarah Limardo uses Isaiah 43:25 and Ephesians 2:8-9 to answer that question: ”God’s saving us is not about us, or how wretched we are; it is about God; it’s about God’s unconditional love. He does it because of who he is; he does it for his own sake, he does it because he wants us near to him; it was by grace we were saved; it was a pure gift of God.”
Homer, the Greek poet, had us figured out 3,000 years ago when he said, “We men are wretched things.” God knows how wretched we are, but John 17:23 says ”He loves us in the same way he loves Jesus.” Because of that, and because of what Jesus did for us that afternoon 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
