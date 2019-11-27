I am a gullible person and have believed many incorrect things. But I sometimes struggle trying to believe that God has forgiven all my sins.
Suppose some of us are way overdue in paying large debts to a lawyer, then we receive signed letters from him telling us that in the spirit of Christianity he has canceled our debts... All of them. They are forgiven. I would celebrate big-time!
Sometime later, we are reading 1 John 1:9 and it says, ”If we confess our sins, God, who is faithful and just, will forgive our sins.” I have no difficulty confessing my sins to God, but the news that He has forgiven all of them sometimes sounds too good to be true, and I fret.
But why in the world would I be so quick to believe good news from a human, especially from a lawyer, and be reluctant to doubt the Good News in the Bible?
A Presbyterian theologian, R.C. Sproul, said, “It’s likely that my doubt is because of my lack of belief.” That’s exactly what I thought, but how do I get more belief? That’s what I want. Well, the Apostle Paul tells us in the Phillips Translation of Romans 10:17 ”Belief can only come from hearing the message, and the message is the Word of Christ.”
In Paul’s time, there was no option of “reading” the message, but in our time we can read the message, and Paul would likely approve of both reading and hearing God’s Word in order to gain more belief. Some of that Word, from 2 Corinthians 5:21, says ”God put our sin on Christ, and we are made right with God because of what Christ has done for us.”
Because of that, we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
