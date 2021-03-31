Christian theologians credit Martin Luther (1483-1546) with starting the Protestant Reformation in 1517. However, little-known John Hus (1372-1415), who Luther referred to as his “teacher,” provided many key ideas of the Reformation and paid a terrible price for his efforts.
John Hus was a Czech priest who preached in his native language to 3,000+ congregants at the Bethlehem Chapel in the huge city of Prague an estimated 3,500 times. He was a great preacher, but one reason his services were so popular was because Bethlehem Chapel was the only place in the city where worship services could legally be conducted in the Czech language. All other city-wide worship services were conducted in Latin, which was the way the Pope wanted it, and which ordinary people had little understanding of.
Consequently, the Roman Church considered Hus a radical, and even more so when he began preaching against indulgences and attacking the idea that the Pope could pardon sins. Hus claimed that everyone should be permitted to read the Bible in their own language and that the power of the church should be limited to spiritual matters.
Eventually, the authorities closed Bethlehem Chapel, excommunicated Hus, indicted him with more than 30 articles of heresy, and put him in prison and on trial. He was convicted of the heresy articles, including the “encouragement of congregational singing,” and burned at the stake when he was 43 years old. In his dying words, he said, “in 100 years, God will raise up a man whose calls for reform cannot be suppressed.” Almost exactly 100 years later, Martin Luther fulfilled that prophecy — but how could John Hus have known?
By preaching the Biblical themes “that salvation comes by faith in Jesus and that God alone can forgive sins,” John Hus and his followers like Martin Luther have helped millions come to believe that we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
