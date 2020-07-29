Dr. Albert Schweitzer said, “A woman does not have to be an angel in order to be a saint.” A great historical example of that was Princess Olga of Kiev (903-969), the first woman ruler of what is now much of Russia.
Olga inherited the throne in the year 945 after a very large tribe of pagans killed her husband. The pagans then proposed that it would be profitable for her and her country if she would marry the pagan ruler. Olga sent word of agreement, and suggested that the pagans send as much of their leadership as possible to meet with her, and serve as her escort to help ensure the full support of her people. The pagans agreed and sent almost all of their many chieftains to her palace estate.
When the chieftains arrived, Olga gave them a warm welcome and invited them to refresh and clean up in her large bathhouse. After they entered, she locked the doors from the outside and set fire to the building. Soon thereafter, she led an attack into pagan country, took over their territory and obliterated their army, whose leaders were back in the bathhouse. Years later, she asked for God’s forgiveness, was saved, baptized and became the very first Russian ruler to convert to Christianity. She then started spreading Christianity in her country, built churches and cathedrals, and was later canonized as the first Russian saint of the Orthodox Church. She was not an angel, but she was a saint.
God may have been angry about some of the things Olga did, but Micah 7:18-19 and 1 John 1:9 say, ”God does not retain his anger, because he delights in mercy; he will have compassion on us; he will forgive us, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Saint Olga was forgiven, and we are forgiven. All thanks be to God.
