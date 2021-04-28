Isaac Watts (1674-1748) was born prematurely in England and grew up to be a brilliant preacher and poet. By the time he was seven years old, he had a habit of speaking in rhyme, which became very annoying to his parents. Until his time, much of the so-called church singing was done by chanting the Psalms straight out of the Bible. Watts disliked the chanting, and took advantage of his poetic talents to become known as the “Father of the English Hymn”. But he was never without health problems. By age 30, he was an invalid, and for the last 45 years of his life, he was sick enough to not do anything. But that was when he did much of his work, preaching countless sermons, teaching other preachers how to preach, writing almost 800 hymns and many Christian books. He had one streak where for 222 weeks, he prepared a new hymn for each Sunday’s worship service. He paraphrased almost all the Psalms into poetic hymns, which were often referred to as “sermons in rhyme.” But his paraphrasing was considered “straying from the Word of the Bible” by many people, and caused a lot of controversy.
Astoundingly, 41 years after Rev. Watts died, the Rev. Adam Rankin rode roundtrip by horseback more than 600 miles from his home in Kentucky to Philadelphia to petition the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church to stick with the book of Psalms and not adopt any of the Watts hymns into worship services. Fortunately for us, the General Assembly of 1789 disagreed with the marathon-rider Rev. Rankin, and today we have several Isaac Watts hymns in our modern hymnals.
As written in one of the Watts hymns, we are grateful that “Christ, the great redeemer, died for human creatures’ sin,” and we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
