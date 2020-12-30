John Wycliffe (1328-1384) was the first person to translate the Bible into English from Latin. He was followed by William Tyndale (1494-1536), who had the advantage of a printing press, and was the first person to translate and print the Bible into English from its original Greek and Hebrew. But to give ordinary people access to the word of God outraged the church establishment in England.
Wycliffe died of natural causes, but 44 years after he died, he was convicted of heresy and his body was dug up and burned at the stake for “translating and disseminating the first English Bible.”
Tyndale was an Oxford-educated ordained priest. In 1523 he went to London and petitioned the Bishop for permission to make an English translation of the Bible. The Bishop refused, reminding Tyndale that the church had declared it “heretical to own or read an English written Bible.”
Tyndale’s response was, “If God spares my life a few more years, every farm boy in England will know more of the scriptures than the Pope.” He then went into exile in Germany where he accomplished his translation. Later, he smuggled 6,000 copies of the translated New Testament into England, and became a hunted man. He was caught, sent to prison, tried, convicted, executed, and his dead body was burned at the stake for (1) “translating the Bible into English” and (2) “for claiming that the mercy offered in the gospel was enough for salvation.”
A huge cost it was for helping spread God’s Good News. Today, Tyndale’s original translation makes up “90% of the King James Version.”
Because of William Tyndale and many others, we can now read and believe for ourselves that ”God has swept our sins away like a cloud, and that he will never remind us of them again,” (Isaiah 44:22). We ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.