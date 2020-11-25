A while back, one of the large news outfits conducted a one-question survey, asking, “What is the most amazing thing you can think of right now?” One person, after thinking a few seconds, said, “The most amazing thing to me is how quickly our society adapted to the technology of the iPhone, but has not yet adapted to the technology of the vehicle turn signal.” That sounds like someone who has made the trip between Tynecastle and Boone many times.
If the theologian Rev. Sam Storms had been asked the survey question, he would have needed no time to think about his answer. He would have said, “The most amazing thing to me is the first part of John 1:14, “The Word became flesh.” That line is easier to understand when we realize that in Greek, “The Word” is used as a name for Christ; Christ is the Word. So, according to The Living Bible version, that verse reads, “Christ became a human being and lived here on earth among us and was full of loving forgiveness...“ The Rev. Storms tells us, “That is really the Christmas story pressed into a nutshell.”
Christ has been Christ forever, and when he became the human son of Mary, he did not cease to be Christ. “He is God in human flesh,” (Colossians 2:9). And when Jesus Christ (God the Son) became flesh, he became flesh forever. After his earthly life, death, and resurrection, he ascended into heaven and even now “sitteth on the right hand of God the Father.” Absolutely amazing! — “Without question, this is the great mystery of our faith: Christ was revealed in a human body,” (1 Timothy 3:16).
Because of that life and death for us a mere 2,000 years ago, and because of the Trinity who have reigned forever, we ARE forgiven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.