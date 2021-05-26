“In these wooded hills at twilight, without any specific thoughts of good fortune, we can enjoy perfect exhilaration. In these woods, we can cast off the years, and are children again. In these hills and woods is perpetual youth. We feel we would not tire of it in a thousand years. Here, we feel that nothing could befall us which nature could not repair. The uncontained and immortal beauty of these woods stagger the mind. From the tranquil landscape to the line of the far horizon, we can hardly take it in.
“By ourselves in these woods we are never alone. We see the spectacle of a sunrise from the ridgetop with the emotions which an angel might share. But no less excellent is the sunset. The western sky divides and sub-divides itself into pink and orange, and the air has so much life and sweetness, that it hurts to come indoors.
“In these woods, each moment of the year has its own beauty. Every minute it shows a picture never seen before, and which shall never be seen again. The enchantments of these woods are medicinal; they sober and heal us. And to have lived through all the sunny hours of a day in June seems like longevity enough.” (Emerson, paraphrased)
Besides being a great poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), the “Sage of Concord,” was a minister, the eighth of his family in an unbroken line dating back to Puritan days. Among his hundreds of essays and public lectures, when referring to an old friend, Emerson said, “his heart was as great as the world, but there was no room in it to hold the memory of a wrong.” Before making that quote, Emerson likely had read Isaiah 43:25, which records God saying that he ”forgives our wrongs and remembers them no more.”
Thank you, Lord.
