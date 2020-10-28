Some Christians apparently think that when we die, God does the equivalent of pushing a “pause” button which puts us into some state of unawareness or something called “soul sleep” for an undetermined time whereupon God hits the “play” button, and that we may then one day begin eternal life. Such thoughts may come from Ecclesiastes 9:5, which says ‘the dead know nothing of heaven.’ But Christian theologians say that verse applies only to sinful unbelievers.
For us, ”God has set eternity into our hearts and minds” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). because he wants us to believe and to enjoy eternity now. When we Christians die, our souls immediately go to heaven. As Jesus said to the believer on the cross next to him, “today you will be with me in paradise,” (Luke 23:43).
Added to that, Jesus said, ”whoever hears what I say and believes in the one who sent me has at this very moment eternal life,” (John 5:24). The Bible tells us our physical bodies migrate ‘from dust to dust,’ and cemeteries are full of decomposing bodies. But our souls never die, and ”when we die, our souls return to God’, the one who created us,” (Ecclesiastes 12:7).
In modern words, C.S. Lewis summed up several Bible verses when he said, “Our eternal lives have already begun; we don’t need to wait until we die before we begin living it; eternity is the great adventure.” And with no breaks in the action, our Great Adventure began years ago and will continue, and continue, and continue.
In an 1892 Rudyard Kipling poem were some British soldiers who had “lost their way and were damned from here to eternity.” If it were not for God’s forgiveness, we would be in the same situation as those soldiers, damned for eternity. But we are not damned. God loves every one of us, and we are already forgiven for eternity. All thanks be to God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.