John Wycliffe (1328-1384) was born in England. He grew up to be a theologian at the University of Oxford, and lived about 100 years before the invention of the printing press.
In his time, almost every Bible in England was in Latin and that was exactly the way the Catholic Church of England wanted it. Most people could not read Latin, and the Pope thought it would be confusing and dangerous for ordinary people, especially women, to read the Bible. But Rev. Wycliffe believed every Christian should have access to the Bible, so he started work on the first English translation.
Meanwhile, the Church declared it illegal to possess or read an English Bible, and charged Wycliffe with heresy. Rev. Wycliffe finished his translation of the New Testament and then died in his sleep before he could finish the Old Testament, and before he was convicted of heresy.
But, in 1428, more than 40 years after Wycliffe died, Pope Martin V convicted him of heresy for the acts of translating and disseminating the first English Bible. Then, in a huge ceremony, Wycliffe’s coffin was dug up from inside the Church of St. Mary. His body was pulled out and chained to a stake next to the River Swift. A bishop cursed the body, had the body burned, and threw the ashes into the river. But Wycliffe’s followers and many scribes secretly carried on, and hand-wrote and distributed hundreds of Bibles throughout England.
Because of John Wycliffe, and many others, we can now read for ourselves that ”Christ made us free by his blood sacrifice, and because of God’s rich grace we ARE forgiven.”(Ephesians 1:7). All thanks be to God.
