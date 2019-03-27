Dr. Karl Barth was a German, and considered by many as the greatest Protestant theologian of the twentieth century. In 1934, in the city of Barmen, he was the main author of the Barmen Declaration, which reaffirmed the sovereignty of God, and rejected the Nazi influence on German Christianity. The Nazis had made the church subservient to the state, and were using Nazi ideology in the church.
When the declaration was finished, Dr. Barth mailed it straight to Hitler. It may have had little effect upon Hitler, but the declaration has far outlived him, and is now in the Presbyterian Book of Confessions, things which the church confesses to believe and support.
Another of Dr. Barth’s famous works was entitled “Church Dogmatics,” 13 volumes about Christian theology and doctrine. It was more than six million words long, about eight times as many words as in the King James Bible. After he finished that enormous work, someone asked him, “What is the greatest thought you ever had?” Dr. Barth then boiled down millions of words into 12 short words, and said, “Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so.”
And here is what Barth had to say about God’s forgiveness, “As true God, Jesus was the Judge, who was judged in our place, taking our sin and destroying it, so that we are now forgiven. Therefore, we can and should rejoice thankfully in the comfort and forgiveness of God.”
God loves every one of us just as much as he loves Dr. Karl Barth, and in Acts 10, the Bible says, “Everyone who believes in Jesus will have their sins forgiven in his name.” Because of that, and because of what Jesus did for us that afternoon 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven.
All thanks be to God.
