A Christian died today, but she was “not troubled or afraid,” (John 14). She knew that the Lord would “renew her strength, make her steadfast, and let her soar on wings like eagles.” (Isaiah 40). She knew she was saved because she ”had confessed that Jesus is Lord and believed in her heart that God raised him from the dead,” (Romans 10), ”that he had thrown her sins into the depths of the sea” (Micah 7), and that ”he will remember them no more” (Hebrews 8). She also knew ”this world is not her permanent home because she is a citizen of heaven,” (Philippians 3), and that ”God has prepared a permanent home for her in the heavenly city” (Hebrews 11,13) where Jesus lives.
She “could not imagine what God has prepared for her” (1 Corinthians 2), but she knew he would say, ”Come, inherit the kingdom I have for you,” (Matthew 23), “and you shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23).
Soon after the woman died this morning, ”The angels of God came and escorted her spirit to paradise.” (Luke 16), and ”She was pleased to be at home with the Lord.” (2 Cor. 5). ”Immediately, the Spirit took control of her; she saw a throne with someone sitting on it, and living beings were giving glory, honor and thanks to the one who sits on the throne, the one who lives forever and ever,” (Rev. 4). ”Then she looked, and saw and heard the voices of many angels around the throne; there were thousands and thousands of angels—10,000 times 10,000,” (Revelation 5). And then, ”living beings said, ‘Amen!’” (Rev. 5:14).
And like the woman who died, we too are forgiven. All thanks be to God.
