General Sam Houston (1793-1863) was known as the “the hero of Texas,” and was the Texas governor right before the Civil War. He was a rough man, and a heavy drinker. He was not an easy person to be around. He had a terrible temper, and was known to beat people up if they criticized him.
Then, for his third marriage, when he was 47 years old, he married a 21 yr-old woman named Margaret. Margaret apparently walked the perfect line between nagging him and praising him, and she was a great influence on him. It took 14 years and six children together, but she got him to stop drinking and convert to the Baptist Church. So when he was 61, he was baptized by outdoor immersion at a little place called Rocky Creek.
Later that day, the preacher would say, “General, all your sins have been washed away,” and the General said, “Well, God help those poor little fish in Rocky Creek.”
But God did not leave those sins in Rocky Creek. In Micah 7:19 (GNT) and Hebrews 8:12 (CSB), the Bible says ”God threw those sins into the bottom of the deepest part of the ocean,” and ”he will never bring them back up; he will not even remember them.” And God has done the very same thing for us.
God loves us and gives us just as much mercy as he gave General Houston. Because of that, and because of what Jesus did for us that afternoon 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
