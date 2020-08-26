Charlotte Elliott (1789-1871) was born in England and became famous as a carefree, beautiful, popular writer and singer — the equivalent of a “rock star” 200 years ago. She was on top of the world. But when she was 32 years old, she became physically disabled, which left her irritable and depressed with no interest in God.
Some years later, a minister visiting her father’s house asked her “if she was really a Christian.” She resented the question and said, “I don’t even want to talk about it.” A few days later, she called on the minister and apologized, telling him she was miserable. She said she “wanted to be forgiven, wanted to come to Jesus, but did not know how.” In a gentle tone, the minister said, “Why not come to him just as you are?”
She meditated on those words for days and at age 46, she wrote the great hymn “Just as I Am, Without One Plea” while becoming rejuvenated and saved. One hundred years later, 16 year-old Billy Graham heard that hymn in a revival meeting in Charlotte and said he was saved that very day. He later used the hymn in almost every one of his crusades, a hymn which historian Kenneth Osbeck said, “Probably has touched more people for Christ than any other song ever written.”
And it all came from God, through the salvation of a miserable, depressed, and useless feeling invalid, who lived for 36 more productive years and wrote about 150 other inspirational hymns, including “Thy Will be Done.”
We may never know what God can do through us, but he loves every one of us “just as we are,” just as much as he loves Charlotte Elliott. Because of that and because of what Jesus did for us that afternoon 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven.
