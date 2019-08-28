I grew up on a farm down east in Sampson County, and my mother’s name was Isabell. One day when I was a little boy, she walked down the road to another farm to visit and console a friend whose son had just been sent to jail for some offense I do not remember. Trying to make the woman feel better, Momma said her son “probably had just been running around with bad company.” But the woman said, “Isabell, you know as good as I do, he’s in bad company when he’s by himself.”
A few years later, when I started into high school, there were certain people my parents told me not to associate with because they were bad company. Assuming my parents’ judgment was accurate, there is Biblical justification for what they told me; 1 Corinthians 15:33 says, ”Do not be misled; bad company corrupts good character.” But even if my parents’ judgment was accurate, Romans 2:1 says there is ”no excuse for passing judgment on others,” and the books of Matthew (7:1) and Luke (6:37) clearly say, “do not judge others.” On top of all that, Romans 7:18 tells us that ”nothing good dwells in any of us.” So, like that farm boy who lived down the road, each of us also is in bad company when we are by ourselves.
But what should we do about other bad company? Galatians 6:1 gives us some help; it says ”If someone in your group goes wrong, you who are spiritual must forgivingly and gently help him, saving your critical comments for yourself; but be careful, so that you are not tempted to do wrong also.”
God knows we are bad company, but he still forgives us, and John 17:23 says he ”loves us just as much as he loves Jesus.” Because of that, and because of what Jesus did for us 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
