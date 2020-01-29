Charles Henry Mackintosh (1820-1896) was a famous preacher in Ireland who wrote and spoke a lot about God’s forgiveness. One of his biggest pet peeves was other Christians, especially preachers, who thought it was completely OK to have doubts about God’s forgiveness.
If you were one of those people who confessed to have such doubts, you could expect him to ask you, “What other parts of the Bible do you not believe?” and, “Which parts do you believe?” Then he would say, “God has spoken, but YOU cannot be sure?” He claimed there should be absolutely no doubt about God’s forgiveness.
Another of his peeves was when Christians would say, “Well, I may be forgiven for now, but what about my future sins?” He would then point out that all the sins of every believer were in the future when Jesus was crucified, and that scripture does not use the human term of “future.” He said that what we call “past sins” and “future sins” are all in the same pile.
Here are the words Reverend Mackintosh wrote for us Christians: “We should be able to proclaim with clearness and decision, without reserve, misgiving, or hesitation, the same thing Isaiah claimed, ‘God has cast all of our sins behind his back,’ (Isaiah 38:17).”
God loves every one of us just as much as he loves the Reverend Mackintosh, and Isaiah 54:10 says, “The mountains and hills may crumble, but God’s love for us will never end.” Because of that, and because of what Jesus did that day 2,000 years ago, we ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.