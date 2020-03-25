Reverend Charles Spurgeon (1834-1892) was considered a spiritual giant. He was a Baptist in England and ranks as one of the greatest preachers of all time. But he went through some hard years. He had very little schooling, never went to college and never went to seminary. He suffered from poor health and severe depression. He said he would sometimes cry by the hour, like a small child, and many of those times his wife thought he might never preach again. But until he died at age 57, he preached up to 13 times a week for almost 40 years, to an estimated 10 million people. He was the first person ever to preach to more than 20,000 at one service.
He was also famous for sticking to the Word of the Bible, for preaching God’s forgiveness, and helping people better understand the King James Version. But he had his critics. Another famous preacher at that time criticized him once for still teaching “first century theology.” Rev. Spurgeon smiled at that criticism, and said it was the highest compliment he ever received.
In his later years, an interviewer asked him if he could define his theology. Rev. Spurgeon reacted like he had answered that question many, many times before. He said my theology is, “JESUS DIED — FOR ME”.
1 Peter 3:18 confirms Rev. Spurgeon’s theology: ”Christ himself died for us,” which means our sins ARE forgiven. All thanks be to God.
