If you were an expectant mother in Europe back about 200 years or more, it was safer to give birth in the street, or a field, or in an ox cart than in a clinic. In the large clinics, it was standard practice for the doctors to move back and forth from the autopsy room to the delivery room, and make all their daily rounds from patient to patient without ever washing their hands.
In those days, a disease called “child-bed fever” was very common. The disease was like a continuous epidemic, and the mortality rate for mothers in the clinics would sometimes be over 30 percent.
But then along came Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian obstetrician. He discovered that a very strict “cleansing of the hands” of each doctor, before seeing each patient, put an end to child-bed fever. Hand-washing, washing away the germs, made all the difference.
In a similar way, Jesus made all the difference in us. First John says, ”the blood Jesus shed washed away our sins, and cleanses us from all sin.” (1:7). He has washed our souls, and that makes all the difference.
In John 15:9, Jesus tells us he ”loves us just as much as God the Father loves him.” Because of that, and because of what Jesus did for us about 3 o’clock that afternoon 2,000 years ago, we are forgiven. All thanks be to God.
