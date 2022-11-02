Eagles Nest + Avery Humane Society

Waterfront Group presented a check to Avery Humane Society for $20,225 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Pictured from left to right are Megan Grantham, Will Adkins, Jean Smith, Charlene Calhoun and Gwynne Dyer. Calhoun is holding Hollywood, who is being adopted, and Grantham is holding Cletus, who is currently available for adoption.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

