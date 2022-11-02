Waterfront Group presented a check to Avery Humane Society for $20,225 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Pictured from left to right are Megan Grantham, Will Adkins, Jean Smith, Charlene Calhoun and Gwynne Dyer. Calhoun is holding Hollywood, who is being adopted, and Grantham is holding Cletus, who is currently available for adoption.
NEWLAND — A generous donation to the Avery Humane Society will benefit the dozens of animals there that are waiting to be adopted.
Will Adkins, president of Waterfront Group and developer at Eagles Nest, decided to hold a raffle in which the proceeds would go straight to the Avery Humane Society.
“We’re big animal supporters, and there’s a lot of animal lovers at Eagles Nest,” Adkins said. “We try to do something like this every year.”
Adkins owned a 2017 Mahindra Roxor Jeep that he barely ever used, so he decided the almost brand new car would be a perfect item to raffle off to generate donations for the humane society. Tickets were $25 each, or $100 for five tickets. The drawing was held electronically, and the winner was announced on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Many of the people who entered the raffle were Eagles Nest homeowners, Adkins said. On Saturday, Oct. 15, it was announced that Shellie Borsheim was the winner of the Jeep.
In total, Waterfront Group donated $20,225 to the Avery Humane Society from the Jeep raffle.
Adkins and Megan Grantham presented the check to the humane society on behalf of Waterfront Group and Eagles Nest on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
“We adopted two cats here in December,” Adkins said. “I think they do a great job here. It’s our way of giving back to the community that we love.”
Gwynne Dyer, executive director of the Avery Humane Society, explained that as a nonprofit that receives no county, state or federal funding, donations like this are vital to the organization.
“We get so excited when the community does things like this,” Dyer said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
Dyer explained that Adkins, Grantham and the community did it all, from coming up with the idea to actually orchestrating the raffle. The humane society couldn’t be more thankful, she said.
“They did all the legwork, and they did it with such a kind spirit,” she said. “With how the economy is, with prices going up, we get more concerned about funding. This couldn’t have come at a better time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.