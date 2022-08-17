Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to walk with Jesus and experience His miracles firsthand? I had an interesting assignment in one of my seminary courses this week – I had to rewrite a biblical story from a different perspective. I chose to focus on the first miracle recorded in scripture – the changing of water into wine. I wrote from the perspective of one of the partygoers. I had to put myself into the mind of what it would be like to have attended the wedding party that day. I learned some interesting aspects of the story by looking at it through different eyes.
The partygoers might have heard of Jesus but they had no idea that He was also Christ. He was invited that day because he was a teacher and a scholar in that town. The party guests had no idea that they had just invited Jesus Christ into their lives. If he had not been invited, the miracle would not have taken place. In reflecting upon that fact, if we want to experience a miracle, we must first invite Jesus into our lives.
The next thing that struck me is that the partygoers would have heard Mary request her son to do something when the wine ran dry. Mary knew her son was capable, but the partygoers had no idea whom they were dealing with. For a miracle to happen, we must make our requests known. Instead of complaining or leaving the party, Mary made her request known and a miracle ensued.
The partygoers would have then witnessed Jesus command his followers and friends to fill the empty jugs with water. They immediately obeyed. It was that obedience that enabled them to experience the miracle. We must be careful to obey the instructions that the Lord gives us.
The partygoers would have watched the followers obey Jesus and fill up the jugs with water. Ever wonder, why water? The Lord often uses ordinary instruments to perform miracles. At the wedding, He used the water that was available. Another time, Jesus used five loaves and two fishes that was available to feed the five thousand. The Lord can use whatever we have to perform miracles. He can use even ordinary vessels to reveal His power. We should allow the Lord to use whatever we have for His glory.
Lastly, after the partygoers witnessed the miracle, they knew there was something extremely special about Jesus. The miracle that Jesus performed inspired everyone present that day. From the perspective of the partygoers, they would have started to develop a strong faith in the Lord and would have followed him to see what he would do next. We must allow every miracle that the Lord performs to become an inspiration for us to have a greater and deeper faith in Him.
Need a miracle in your life right now? Invite Jesus in, make your requests known, obey His instructions, allow Him to use you and the qualities or materials you have available, and believe that He is capable. You have the same power living in you that turned water into wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.