Due to the high demand of past excursion trips, the Watauga Valley Railroad Museum has decided to offer another Fall Excursion to its schedule to give everyone a chance to ride a train through the beautiful Hiwassee River Gorge.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum is offering excursion trips to keep the railroading history ongoing for history and educational purposes. This train excursion will operate on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, through the beautiful colorful mountains.
The excursion train will travel through the Narrows, where the Hiwassee River Flows through rock channels, and the Bald Mountain, or “Hiwassee” Loop. The track actually passes over itself on a high trestle during a corkscrew climb up the mountain near Farner. Tracks along this route parallel the river for most of its length, Providing views of the lower gorge. Tourist Deluxe Coach seating is offered on this excursion, providing passengers with comfortable cushioned seats with large windows. Historic 1950’s-era diesel locomotives will pull the vintage enclosed climate-controlled coaches with rest rooms in each car. The train will provide passengers with the opportunity to experience the “glory days” of rail travel in the United States.
The railroad line was originally built to haul ore from the copper basin in Copper Hill, Tenn. Regularly scheduled passenger trains operated over this line until 1968; the last freight train traveled the “Old Line” in 2001. The Tennessee Overhill Association took over ownership of the rail line in 2004. This will be a unique opportunity to ride on this historic railroad line.
Snack items are available for sale on the train including: soft drinks, coffee, water, chips, crackers, and candy bars. Souvenirs are also sold onboard including T-shirts, caps, and books.
The boarding location is at 9406 US Highway 411, Delano, Tenn. (4.3 miles south of Etowah, Tenn.). Free parking is available at the train loading site. A map will be provided to the boarding location in Delano. Tenn. Passengers will start boarding the train in Delano, Tenn. at 11:30 a.m. for a 12:01 p.m. departure. Please arrive the boarding site parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m. The train will arrive in Farner, Tenn., at 2:30 p.m. for a short layover, leaving Farner at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival back at Delano, Tenn., at 4:45 p.m. A loading ramp is available at train boarding location.
Those ordering tickets separately, but who wish to be seated together, should specify this on the order form. Coach class ticket price is $92/adult and $82/child (age 2 to 12). No refunds or vouchers are available on this trip.
Tickets can be only ordered online at www.wataugavalleynrhs.com where an order from will be available.
Each ticket includes train ride, and meals are not included. For questions about the trip, email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
