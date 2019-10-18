BANNER ELK — Close your eyes and imagine...
We interrupt this performance to bring you a special bulletin: Volcanic disturbances? Jets of blue flames? Red discs swirling?
Clear the fields, the Martians have landed. Or have they? Or will they?
Ensemble Stage, the professional theatre located in the Historic Banner Elk School, will perform a radio adaptation of HG Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds."
To celebrate Ensemble Stage's 10th anniversary, Artistic Director Gary Smith has put together an amazing radio show with smooth scene changes, eerie sound effects and a cast of local "celebrities" that will make you stop, listen and ponder the possibilities. You will hear the startling report of mysterious creatures moving forward... oh no, are they at the field, the pond, the mill?
As an added bonus, we can see and hear our neighbors and friends portraying eight of the play's 21 characters, as well as handling much of the sound effects duties. Three notable cast members are Tom McMurray, David L. Tate and Derek Gagnier.
The adaptation follows the script, but with a few interesting twists and turns. Come by and hear where the 'attacks' happen in 2019. From locations in Banner Elk all the way to Johnson City, Tenn.
Ensemble Stage presents the radio play "War of the Worlds" October 25 and 26 at the Historic Banner Elk School's Hahn Auditorium, located at 185 Azalea Circle SE in Banner Elk. Adult tickets are $16 (plus tax), kids 16 and under are $10 (plus tax). For more information call the box office at (828) 414-1844 or click to ensemblestage.com.
