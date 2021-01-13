NEWLAND — WAMY Community Action, Inc. has been working with individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty for more than 56 years. The organization has offered many programs through the years and currently offers programs for residents of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties in the following areas: housing repairs, senior services, family development and youth development.
One of the largest gaps in our community is the support and services for the senior population. Last year, WAMY launched its first-ever Santa for Seniors Program with the goal of making sure all the shut-ins in hospice care and home-delivered meals programs received a gift for Christmas.
“We wanted them to know they are thought of and loved,” Development Director Ashley Cook of WAMY Community Action, Inc. stated. “It was a huge success and brought smiles to so many. Many of these seniors do not receive anything during the holidays — not even a visit from family members, especially because of COVID-19. Our goal this year was to brighten their day with a gift and spread holiday cheer!”
This year has been anything but easy and normal and WAMY expected to face a lot of challenges, both with fundraising and deliveries due to COVID. However, the community pulled together and the organization raised $2,233.44 and delivered 724 gifts.
“In Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties we served hospice patients, home delivered meals clients, many nursing homes, and each person that was referred to our program,” Cook added.
WAMY thanks Boone Service League, Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, The Rock Church, Crossnore Presbyterian Church, Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church, Pineola Presbyterian Church, Spruce Pine UMC, Something Special Gift Shop, Plum Branch Church, Ingles of Spruce Pine, Higgins UMC, First Baptist Burnsville, The Sock Factory and private donors for helping to make Santa for Seniors a rousing success this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.