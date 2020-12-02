AVERY COUNTY — WAMY Community Action, Inc. is a local nonprofit that serves Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. WAMY’s main goal is to break the cycle of poverty for those in the communities we serve.
Through WAMY’s 56 years of serving these counties WAMY has offered many programs, but this year was a first for Thanksgiving meals. COVID has had a huge impact in so many ways, and because of that, families are suffering from food insecurity more than ever before.
During the week of November 16, WAMY partnered with Ricochet Creative Productions LLC, Publix, Grow Watauga, Performance Foods, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and several anonymous donors to provide Thanksgiving meals to families enrolled in one or more of their programs. A total of 115 meals were packed and delivered to families all across our four-county service area.
These meals not only brought nourishment to these families for the holidays, but also gave them a sense of relief since they no longer had to worry about the days ahead. Each family was incredibly grateful to receive this blessing.
“What a gift to receive such a wonderful meal for our family that we never expected. This will help with our family not having to purchase food and be able to save that money for the next week’s groceries,” said one great grandmother who is raising her two grandchildren.
“Wow, thank you so much. We really had no idea how we were going to get a turkey this year. It has been such a hard time. I’m out of work 3 days a week to stay home with the kids so our income has been low lately. This is all such a blessing,” a mother of two that have attended WAMY’s summer program for four years remarked.
“Man, Momma, now we got a great Thanksgiving!” said a young boy that attends WAMY’s after school program.
WAMY worked with Avery County area schools to assist with the distribution of the meals.
