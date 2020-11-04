AVERY COUNTY — Diane and Jerry Miller are in their late 60s. They live way out in the outskirts of the county in a quiet peaceful spot. Their only income is Social Security and each month is a struggle for them to pay their bills and make ends meet. Diane struggles with diabetes and battles rheumatoid arthritis. This makes it difficult for her to walk some days. Her husband Jerry has had major heart issues and suffers pain from a back injury, which required him to have surgery last year. They live in a simple farm house that was purchased from Diane’s aunt.
WAMY met the Millers in 2019 when they asked if we could help them with some items that needed repair in their home. When we arrived, we were greeted with a warm smile and a hug from both Diane and Jerry. They showed us around and we could feel and see the sense of pride they took in their home. They gave us a tour of their garden that they plant every year to help with their food costs.
When we asked them about getting help with SNAP benefits, they responded that others needed those more than they did. With this massive garden they produce many vegetables: potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, watermelons, lettuce, etc. They pick all this with some help from the neighbors and feed the whole community around their property. Diane cans and cooks for anyone who is in need of a meal or just for anyone who happens to drop by.
When we inspected the home, we quickly found that the old farmhouse had very little insulation and many spots where air was leaking. We called in our crew to begin weatherizing the home to help the Millers save money on their energy costs. While weatherizing the home we discovered that their water heater was on the brink of going out, and that their refrigerator was more than 20 years old. The range didn’t work all the time, and the oven only worked on one side.
Diane cooks a lot of meals, not just for her family, but for others as well. She would try to cook for hours with swelled knees and joints. This half-working stove was making an already difficult task even harder. But still with everything they face each day, Jerry and Diane continue to get up and go about life with a smile.
WAMY had a grant available to provide the Millers with a new water heater and refrigerator. We were also able to find a donor to get Diane a new stove and oven that worked properly. The weatherization program and heating assistance grant made their house energy efficient, cleaned out their chimney and got their home ready for winter. The roof on the old farmhouse desperately needed replacement, and WAMY was also able to find a grant to install a new roof for the family.
The Millers have the most amazing faith of anyone we have ever met. They believe that by giving to others, they will always be taken care of. This must be true, because somehow, through pulling together many different grants, donations and through the generosity of our donors, WAMY was able to truly work miracles for this family.
We have learned so much by helping this sweet couple. We learned that neighbors really do help neighbors, and that a community can make a difference in the lives of others. For more information or to make a donation to our Housing & Energy program, go to www.wamycommunityaction.org or call 1 (800) 571-9269.
