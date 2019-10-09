AVERY COUNTY — WAMY Community Action has existed for 55 years and its programs are designed to work with individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty. Because of this, WAMY has offered different programs through the years.
Currently the organization offers programs in four areas: housing repairs, senior services, family development and youth development.
Recent community findings indicated transportation as a barrier for the community, causing many kids to be unable to attend WAMY’s after school program, Community Kids.
High Country Charitable Foundation, Avery County, Operation Pocket Change and Crossnore Presbyterian Church helped make a new van for the program a reality. The van will allow WAMY to serve more families with its after school programs in Avery County.
Obtaining a van that could transport these kids home in the evenings will make it possible for these children to receive the tutoring and mentoring they need to be successful in school.
For more information about WAMY and their programs, click to www.wamycommunityaction.org or call 1-(800)-571-WAMY.
