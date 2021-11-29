W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking the community to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are shut-in, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s third annual Santa for Seniors Gift Drive. In 2020, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered almost 800 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors program. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs your help more than ever.
Newly purchased Santa for Seniors items that are needed include socks with grips, blankets, lotion, lip balms, slippers, word activity books, sugar-free candy and winter accessories. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday through December 9 at any of the following locations:
- Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
- Go Postal of Boone, 207 New Market Center, Boone
- Peak Insurance Group, 149 Jefferson Road, Boone
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone
- Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Hwy. #2, Banner Elk
Gifts can also be delivered to any WAMY Office location:
- 225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone
- 496 A Balsam Ave., Spruce Pine
- 723 Cranberry St., Newland
Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and W.A.M.Y. volunteers will deliver Santa for Seniors gifts. If community members do not have time to shop for gifts, monetary donations are also be accepted, which can be mailed to WAMY’s Boone office, 225 Birch St. Suite 2, or click to wamycommunityaction.org.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have already received this year for our Santa for Seniors gift drive,” said Allison Jennings, WAMY’s Director of Development. “In addition to local businesses offering drop-off locations, Mast General Store, High Country Connect, and AARP-Mountain Region are collecting and donating gifts. The High Country is coming together to help our elderly neighbors. WAMY appreciates these gifts of love and kindness during this season of giving,” said Jennings.
Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.
About Community Action Partnerships
America was built on the promise that every family should have an opportunity for success. Yet, today’s uneven economy has put a good quality of life out of reach for too many Americans. Community Action Partnership is a national, 501©3 nonprofit membership organization that provides technical assistance, training, and other resources to Community Action Agencies, which embody our nation’s spirit of hope, change people’s lives, and improve communities. When national, state and local leaders tap into these agencies’ experience, they can promote workable solutions that connect more families to opportunity – and make America a better place to live for everyone. Community Action comes out of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty and from the advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 created the Community Action Network of national and locally focused organizations that connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity.
