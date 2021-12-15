AVERY COUNTY — W.A.M.Y. Community Action, Inc. has received funding from the Department of Public Instruction to provide an exciting new program for middle school youth in Avery County. This program, called The Hangout, currently operates out of a building located at 358 Beech Street, Newland (behind Newland Elementary and beside Daymark).
The Hangout is designed to give middle school kids somewhere fun and free to go after school while still providing the tutoring and homework assistance they need. The program will operate from the time the students arrive (3:20-ish) to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If transportation is an issue, WAMY can provide transportation either home or to a meeting point. If students from Cranberry Middle would like to join The Hangout, WAMY can pick them up after school in a 15-passenger van offering free transportation.
Packets to enroll your student can be found at both Cranberry and Avery middle schools’ front desks and online at www.wamycommunityaction.org under youth programs. The Hangout is a completely free program that is designed to be fun while still teaching the life skills and decision-making skills that middle school kids need. The students will be involved in all aspects of the program, from planning the field trips to designing the schedule.
“We are trying to encourage them to make their own decisions and to teach them skills like time management,” says Emily Neff, WAMY Director of Youth Development. The program will also help the students explore careers, offer field trips and provide regular activities such as cooking, gardening, music and more.
If interested, or for more information, contact program director Emily Neff at (828) 264-2421, or email emily@wamycommunityaction.org.
About W.A.M.Y. Community Action
Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service nonprofit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs: Youth Development, Food and Nutrition, Housing and Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate click to wamycommunityaction.org.
About Community Action Partnerships
America was built on the promise that every family should have an opportunity for success. Yet, today’s uneven economy has put a good quality of life out of reach for too many Americans. Community Action Partnership is a national, 501©3 nonprofit membership organization that provides technical assistance, training and other resources to Community Action Agencies, which embody our nation’s spirit of hope, change people’s lives and improve communities. When national, state and local leaders tap into these agencies’ experience, they can promote workable solutions that connect more families to opportunity – and make America a better place to live for everyone. Community Action comes out of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty and from the advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 created the Community Action Network of national and locally focused organizations that connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity.
