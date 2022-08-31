AVERY COUNTY — The 2021 visitor spending report from VisitNC showed just how much tourism impacts Avery County’s economy.
Between Grandfather Mountain, Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, ski slopes, museums, festivals throughout the year and more, it’s not hard to find something to do in Avery County. Similarly, with moderate summer temperatures and leaves changing in the fall, it’s also an attractive location for people to visit or vacation.
Tourism benefits the county in more ways than one, said Ken Walter, chair of the Avery County Economic Development Committee. Tourists directly support the county at restaurants, grocery stores and businesses in the area, but their presence also creates employment opportunities, Walter said.
“Consider the number of people who are paying to have a North Carolina fishing license because they want to fish in Avery County, because we have some of the best trout fishing streams,” Walter said. “On top of that, some of them are paying guides, some of them are going to the local shops to buy whatever they forgot. This county just has a broad base of activities to offer.”
Along with that, money that tourists spend also goes toward county services through taxes, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said. The tax money can fund anything from tablets and laptops for students to infrastructural improvements, Walter said.
“Tourism is a huge part of our economy,” said Kate Gavenus, Director of Tourism and Economic Development at Beech Mountain and director of Beech Mountain’s Tourism Development Authority. “It’s kind of invisible to part of our county, because most of it takes place... in the Banner Elk-Beech Mountain area, but the whole county is benefitting from it.”
The VisitNC report reflects that benefit, as it shows that in 2021 residents of Avery County saved a little more than $1,000 in state and local taxes due to visitor spending. For comparison, the report showed that residents of Onslow County, on the North Carolina coast, saved roughly $130 in taxes, while residents of Surry County, home to Mount Airy and inspiration of Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show,” saved roughly $146 in taxes.
A little closer to home, residents of Mitchell County saved $189, residents of Ashe saved $318 and residents of Yancey saved $329. Even residents of Watauga County, which houses Appalachian State University, and of Buncombe County, home to Asheville, saved less than residents of Avery County, as Watauga residents saved close to $650 and Buncombe residents saved a little more than $870.
Avery County has more than 18,000 primary residents, but during the summer, when tourism peaks, there can be anywhere from 50,000 to 56,000 people visiting Avery within a month, Walter said.
“That’s the number of people who are making a stop for some reason or another, whether it’s summertime to go mountain biking or fall to buy a Christmas tree,” he said.
For events like the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games or other festivals and attractions, people are often staying overnight or even several nights, Walter said.
“Sugar and Beech are operating 365 days a year now, whether it’s skiing or mountain biking or festivals, or people going up to Beech because they like the breweries and the other things that are happening,” he said.
With services like Airbnb and VRBO, it’s much easier both for renters and people looking to rent, Gavenus said, which has made it easier to visit places like Avery County.
“The old system would have looked like, you wait until a motel wants to come and open up in your community before you have any way for visitors to come spend the night,” Gavenus explained. “The new way of doing business is that anybody who has a spare room or a spare house can make a place where people can come and spend the night, and they can earn income from that.”
Avery County is mulling the initiation of an occupancy tax, which would apply to visitors staying overnight for less than 90 days, Gavenus said. Neither the businesses nor the locals would have to pay the tax. Municipalities of Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils and Banner Elk all currently enforce an occupancy tax, which does not seem to deter anyone from visiting, Gavenus said, and is a good signal that it would work well for the entire county.
“Our commissioners are committed to that occupancy tax. The House of Representatives did pass it, (but) it just got held up in the Senate,” Barrier said. “They’re going to push for that to get through again.”
Gavenus and Walter are both aware of the fact that while tourism is a great thing in Avery County, it does need to be managed and that the area does not need to be oversold. On top of that, Gavenus said, tourism is a good part of a strong economy, but it’s important to strengthen the other areas of the economy while capitalizing on tourism simultaneously.
“You have to find the balance that makes it workable for your community. Many of us derive our employment from the tourism economy, but we also live here,” Gavenus said. “We need it to be a place that you want to live. You don’t want to be unable to ever find peace and quiet again. You don’t want to never be able to drive to the grocery store. You don’t want to never be able to get home from work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.