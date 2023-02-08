SPRUCE PINE — Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a 1920s gangster-themed murder mystery event hosted by Gustoso Ristorante in Spruce Pine on February 11.
General manager Jeanne Sabo felt that Mitchell County lacks fun events for adults in the winter so she wanted to bring in a fun night of entertainment. After coming across a post about a similar event on social media, Sabo did some research on her own.
Sabo found “Moonlight, Music & Mystery LLC” based out of Knoxville, Tenn. The cast brings its own scripted storyline to the event while still making audience members an integral part of the entertainment.
The theme for the evening is inspired by the true story of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre that killed seven gang members in Chicago on Feb. 14, 1929. Participants are encouraged to dress in 1920s flapper dresses or gangster-style clothes.
The restaurant has planned a limited three-course menu for the evening with options to suit all dietary restrictions. The kitchen is also launching a new entree that evening. Gustoso Ristorante’s menu is “as affordable as you want it to be or as extravagant as you want it to be,” said Sabo.
The restaurant has never organized an event like this before, but looks forward to bringing folks together for a fun night of entertainment. Sabo said that she would like to be able to put on an event like this again if it goes well.
The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. In total, the event is expected to be around four hours long. The event is a $20 non-refundable deposit. Customers can call (828) 520-1555 to reserve and make a deposit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.