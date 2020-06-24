DAV Chapter 87
Avery’s DAV Chapter 87 meets in Newland at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month, March to November.
For more information, call (828) 387-5417.
DAV Chapter 58
Mitchell’s DAV Chapter 58 meets in Ledger on the first Thursday of the month, and auxiliary members are welcome to attend. For more information, call (828) 263-3756.
Pat Ray VFW
Newland Pat Ray Post 4286 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is a fraternal organization dedicated to serving veterans and our community. For more information, call Kevin Holden at (828) 964-7993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.