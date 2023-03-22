Editor’s Note: The following is the first installment in a new regular column profiling area veterans and local veteran-related services and opportunities, as shared by area veteran Boe Barinowski.
Sherman Pritchard was born in 1926 in his hometown of Montezuma where he continues to reside. He was drafted into the US Army in 1944, the very same year that he graduated from Newland High School. Pritchard could have been released from his draft obligation because he was caring for his crippled father, but he wanted to serve.
Pritchard was assigned to the 5th Army, 3/51st Infantry Battalion. By the time he arrived in Italy, the fighting was over. The United States had become an occupational force throughout Europe. Sherman served until 1947, returning home to earn a BS from Steed Technical College in Johnson City on the GI Bill. It was there that he met his beautiful wife of 72 years, June Buck of Carter County, Tenn.
After graduating, Pritchard went to work in a variety of jobs, including assistant manager of Belk’s in Elizabethton and selling advertisements for WBEJ radio before going into print media. As a journalist for the Elizabethton Star he learned how to run a newspaper and his talents were soon recognized. Sherman then moved his new family to Kentucky going to work at the Glasgow Daily News and then onto Athens, Ga., to work for The Athens Herald. With each step Sherman’s responsibility grew.
In 1959, Pritchard decided that it was time to move back home and time for Avery County to have a newspaper of its own. He knew the business end of publishing a paper and had a brother-in-law that knew the latest methods of printing the news, and this decision by Sherman gave birth to The Avery Journal. Pritchard continued to run the paper for 16 years, after which time he decided that he wanted to do something else for the county. The Watauga Democrat quickly made an offer to buy The Avery Journal and Sherman decided that he wanted to go into business for himself.
Sherman learned the retail clothing business working at Robinson’s Store in Boone. Two years later he opened his own branch in 1975 on the Newland Town Square. His business quickly outgrew its space and he changed the name to Sherman’s, moving the store adjacent to Carolina BBQ. With his success and care for local folks, people have always looked to Sherman as a leader, neighbor and respected business owner.
Among his many other accomplishments, Sherman was instrumental in opening the Mountain Glen Golf and Country Club. He is a 70-year member of the Linville Masonic Lodge, 489 and still attends Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma.
In short, Sherman is a state treasure and is believed to be the sole local surviving veteran from World War II.
If you are a veteran or know of a veteran for a future profile, please contact Barinowski at (828) 783-8436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.