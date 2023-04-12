Sam Ray Jr. was raised in Newland by Sam (Cooge) and Verdie Ray in January 1930. From a young age Sam knew he was meant to fly. His desire to fly led Sam to consider joining the military after high school. Upon graduating from Newland High School, Sam attended the Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga., to prepare for college. Then Sam enrolled at the Citadel, “The West Point of the South,” graduating as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1952.
Upon graduating, Sam immediately reported to Bartow, Fla., to learn how to fly fighter planes in a T-6 turboprop aircraft. At his first duty station, Tendall Air Force Base (AFB) in Panama City, Fla., he flew the F-86, the USAF’s first “swept wing” jet designed to fight the Soviet MiG-15 in high-speed dogfights over the Korean skies. From there, Ray went to Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, NC and flew the F-102 “Delta Dagger” fielded in 1956. Ray was one of the first pilots assigned to fly this American interceptor jet.
By this time, Ray was a captain in the USAF and was required to attend squadron command school in Newberg, NY. After this, Ray was stationed in many places both in and outside of the United States. One of these assignments was to Thailand, where Ray, now a major, would fly 110 combat missions over the skies of Vietnam. Sam relayed several stories from his combat tours. The two shared provide insight into his courage and moral convictions.
First, Ray shared, “One day as I was coming off my target I was hit by a couple of rockets. I didn’t think it was too bad. I had to refuel in the air before and after the mission which had a flight time of 3 to 4 hours each way. On the way back I had some problems refueling where I’d gotten hit. There were no bases around and I was scared. I didn’t want to bail out over water because I couldn’t swim. Thankfully, I saw an air base and went straight to it. As soon as I touched down the cockpit filled with smoke. I thanked the Good Lord for keeping me safe.”
Second, the war required Ray to act according to his moral standards. “I had a napalm bombing mission once to hit this village, and after the mission I had nightmares thinking about the children that I’d killed in that village. So, after the mission I went to see my commanding general and other superior officers to tell them that I wouldn’t fly napalm missions again, and they understood.” That Sam was effectively saying, “No” to officers that outranked him without being fired is a stark testimony to the integrity Sam has lived his whole life. In fact, Ray received the Distinguished Flying Cross (highest decoration next to Medal of Honor) for his service to our nation.
Here in Avery County most of us have heard how Ray used to “buzz” (flying low to the earth at supersonic speeds) Newland and several other towns. He loved entertaining locals with the awesome power of a supersonic jet. Ray retired from the USAF and moved home to Newland where he continues to love putting a smile on the faces of anyone he’s speaking with.
Sam is the “real deal” fighter pilot that movies try to capture but never get. In my mind the differences are Sam’s faith in and reliance on Christ, his humility, the joy he has each day and finding a way to share that joy.
If you are a veteran or know of a veteran for a future profile, please contact Barinowski at (828) 783-8436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.