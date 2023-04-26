Bill Dean was born in Avery County in February 1941 to Annalee and Emmet Dean. Dean went to Newland High School, graduating in 1960.
Upon graduating high school, Dean immediately went into the Army, entering Basic Training at Fort Jackson, SC, and his Advanced Training at Fort Leonardwood, Mo., in construction engineering and was sent directly to Korea. His job there was to replace the outdated air defense guns with interlocking missile sites on the mountaintops to form a network of defense. Dean stayed in South Korea for 13 months before being assigned to a Heavy Construction unit in Fort Benning, Ga., where he stayed until 1963.
Dean then left the Army for 12 years, but went back in because jobs were so scarce in Avery County. While he was out of the Army, he did some surveying for Duke Power in Florida and North Carolina. When he was living in North Carolina, Dean joined a National Guard unit in Charlotte before deciding to go back on active duty. Dean barely made the age limit to return.
When Dean returned to service he was assigned to the famous 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, was retrained as a communication specialist in the Signal Corps (SIG) and he was assigned to the 3/13th Military Intelligence BN. This new skill would take Dean into many special operations and special forces assignments as well as into combat. He was required to go to Jump School in order to serve in the 82nd.
In 1983, Dean would see combat when his unit deployed for “Urgent Fury” to the island of Grenada. His job in Grenada was to provide situation reports from the combat zone back to higher HQ in the United States. By this time, Dean was a Staff Sergeant (E-6). Upon returning from Grenada, Dean was reassigned to the 5th Special Forces (SF) Group, where he was the Combat Communications Chief. Dean stayed in 5th SF GRP as the Communications Chief until 1986 when he was assigned to Germany in F Company 61st INF BN. F Company was a Long Range Surveillance Unit (LRS). This elite unit was specially trained in clandestine operations to gather military intelligence deep within enemy territory.
Dean continued to stay on jump status through this assignment. By this time he was a Jump Master with more than 80 parachute jumps, and had risen to the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7). Dean’s job in this elite unit was to compile the intelligence and send it back to HQ.
Dean finished his LRS assignment in 1989, returning to Fort Bragg with the renowned 112th Special Operations Command. While there, Dean was in charge of all communications security and was assigned to Operations and Plans. In this position, Dean had to maintain communications readiness to operate with the Navy Seals, the Army Rangers and USAF Special Operations. Dean attended various top secret planning conferences to respond to real world situations but still doesn’t discuss the information discussed at these conferences, though much of it has become declassified.
Having served 20 years on active duty, Dean retired in 1994 and came home to Avery County “and I ain’t leaving,” he said.
Dean served his country across four decades in various special operations and conventional assignments, but still feels that his story is less than remarkable. Dean is a humble man who continued to serve after retiring at the Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 in a variety of positions from District and Post Commander to Adjutant, a position he still holds at the age of 82 years old.
Dean enjoys life with Cindy, his bride of more than 20 years, and visits from his six children and numerous grandkids.
