VALLE CRUCIS – The Valle Crucis Conference Center (VCCC) is pleased to announce that it has received a 2021 grant from the Episcopal Foundation of Western North Carolina. The $15,000 grant will go to purchasing materials for much-needed renovations to the Dining Hall restroom facilities.
“VCCC seeks to serve Christ in all persons, regardless of physical ability. Our aim is to renovate the restrooms of the Dining Hall to accommodate wheelchair access as well as make facilities safer for those with mobility issues,” explains VCCC executive director Margaret Love.
The Dining Hall, or “Annex,” as the building as a whole is known, was built in 1921. It replaced Auxiliary Hall, which burned in 1919. Since its construction a century ago, the Annex has served as dining hall, schoolrooms, and lodging for countless youth and adults. VCCC food service serves approximately 15,000 hot, homestyle meals a year. This renovation will enable more guests to enjoy delicious food and warm hospitality – a fitting tribute to the building’s 100th anniversary.
The Foundation was founded in 1962 to hold funds to be used “to foster, develop and contribute to the support of the religious, educational and charitable work of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the Diocese of WNC... for religious, educational and charitable purposes.” The Foundation Board consists of nine members and the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western NC.
VCCC, a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Western NC, is a full-service conference and retreat center. It is housed in the historic Mission School, featuring buildings dating from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many of which are on the National Historic Register. VCCC lives into its mission of hospitality, which dovetails with the Diocese’s own foundation — a fundamental appreciation of the sacred nature of our geography, the perseverance of the early settlers, the humility of our missionaries, and the pioneering spirit of those who worked to exemplify the radical hospitality of God’s love to all people.
