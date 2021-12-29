VALLE CRUCIS — While the annual High Country Turkey Trot is a fun 5K that gets people moving, it’s first and foremost a fundraiser for the Hospitality House of Boone. This year, the Charity Club at the Valle Crucis School were the big fish in the pond.
The club was spearheaded by 9-year-old Ayla Crawley, who has a long history of charity. In the summer, she and her parents hiked 102 miles of the Appalachian Trail, which raised more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
With the Turkey Trot, the club raised $2,500 — which won them a $500 gift card as the top fundraisers of the event. However, they opted to continue the giving spirit and donated the $500 to a needy family or families, according to Ryan Crawley, Ayla’s father.
“We are obviously proud of her and we are even more proud that she came up with this whole idea only a couple days before the race,” Ryan Crawley said.
The Crawley’s charitable efforts gave rise to the Givers of Hope movement, focusing on raising money for charitable causes that help those in need. For more information about Givers of Hope, go to www.giversofhope.com.
For more information about the Hospitality House, visit www.hosphouse.org.
